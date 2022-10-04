Security National Bank Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 996,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

