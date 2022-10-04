Shane Emswiler Sells 436 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,157. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.44 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.47.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.