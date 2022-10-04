Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 10.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 19,240,000 shares. Approximately 37.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

