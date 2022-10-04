Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rises By 7.7%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Centerspace Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 2,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

