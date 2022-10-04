Short Interest in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Grows By 12.3%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cowen Trading Up 0.2 %

Cowen stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 10,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,333. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $15,275,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $10,895,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $8,311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cowen by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.