Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rises By 10.3%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. 38,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

