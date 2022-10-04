Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expands By 11.5%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $346.74 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

