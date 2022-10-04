Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Increases By 8.5%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 86,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

