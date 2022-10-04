SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.78 million.

SMART Global Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 809,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

