SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $149,627.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.29 or 1.00008891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,618,925 coins and its circulating supply is 40,603,736 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. Reddit | Medium “

