SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

