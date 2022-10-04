SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Boosted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,158. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

