SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

SSP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

