Stake DAO (SDT) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $316,760.07 and $117,601.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00086093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007834 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

