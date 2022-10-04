Standard Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,943.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol launched on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.