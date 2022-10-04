Steem Dollars Hits 24 Hour Volume of $911,720.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00012400 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007186 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010280 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,661,780 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

