Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $200,000.00 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004539 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.01600041 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Step Hero’s official website is stephero.io. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero ecosystem is the perfect combination of NFT gaming and DeFi that enables users to have fun and earn tokens simultaneously. The ecosystem comprises Step Hero RPG game, Heroes Farming, and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

