Steven E. Cunningham Sells 29,674 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International Trading Up 7.0 %

Enova International stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 260,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,948. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.15 million. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

