Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $655,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,728. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

