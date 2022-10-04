Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 66,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

