Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 5,660 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,179. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

