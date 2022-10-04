Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 9,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

