Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,959,730 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

