Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

