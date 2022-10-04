Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $293.29. 59,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,600. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.