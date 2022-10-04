Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 3rd (AIMC, CAPL, CCL, CTLT, DB, HUSA, IBM, ICHR, KE, PHM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 3rd:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

