Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 3rd (AIMC, CAPL, CCL, CTLT, DB, HUSA, IBM, ICHR, KE, PHM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 3rd:
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
