Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

