Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $26.15. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

