SYL Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. SYL has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $266,076.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYL has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

SYL Profile

SYL is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

Buying and Selling SYL

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.