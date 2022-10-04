Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 543,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,534 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

