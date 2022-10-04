Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.51 and last traded at $206.51. 8,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 375,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $270.26.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

