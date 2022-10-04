Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 908,594 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $38.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Terminix Global Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.
Terminix Global Company Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
