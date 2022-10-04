Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 908,594 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $38.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terminix Global

Terminix Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

