The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $76.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,735. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,191 shares of company stock valued at $799,841 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

