The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,887. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

