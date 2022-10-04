Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

