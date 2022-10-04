TomoChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.28 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $46.19 million and $5.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomocoin.io. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

