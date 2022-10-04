TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 0.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 229,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

TORM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $266,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

