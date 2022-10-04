Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 280.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.53. 82,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

