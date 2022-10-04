TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $126,270.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. 477,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

