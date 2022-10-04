TripCandy Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $45.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. TripCandy’s official website is www.tripcandy.io. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “TripCandy is a platform that allows user to book hotels and accommodation and get rewarded with crypto $CANDY tokens as cashback. Token is built on Binance Smart Chain and a taxation systems that build liquidity pool and rewards wallet holders.The official TripCandy ticker is “CANDY” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

