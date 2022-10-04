Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
