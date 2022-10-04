Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.