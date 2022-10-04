Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 1st

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 444,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.37.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.