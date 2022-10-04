Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 1st

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 444,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

