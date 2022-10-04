United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of United Rentals worth $93,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,266. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

