United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,025

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,085.00.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 52,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

