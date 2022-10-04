UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:UPGS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.80 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,403. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.82. The company has a market capitalization of £89.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.00.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Robbie Bell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

