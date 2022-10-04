Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,574.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 689,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.