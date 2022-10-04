Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,463,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,847,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 238,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

