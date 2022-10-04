Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 50,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 386,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.