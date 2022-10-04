Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 384,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

