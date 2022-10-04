Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $63.66. 5,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,023,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
