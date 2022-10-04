Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $63.66. 5,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,023,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 816.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth $514,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

